ஐபிஎல்: சச்சின், கங்குலிக்கு கிடைத்த கவுரவம் டிராவிட்டுக்கு கிடைக்காதது ஏன் தெரியுமா?

English summary

The IPL season 10 kicked start in Hyderabad, where in the opening ceremony BCCI felicitated Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly for their invaluable contributions to Indian cricket. However, Rahul Dravid was missing from the scene. Fans were disappointed to not see Dravid during the opening ceremony. However,Dravid, who is the mentor of Delhi IPL team, was invited for felicitation during the IPL opening ceremony, but he could not make it to Hyderabad on time because his flight from Delhi got delayed due to a storm.