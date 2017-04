காயத்திலிருந்து மீண்டு புலியென திரும்பினார் கோஹ்லி.. மும்பை பவுலர்களுக்கு நாளை காத்திருக்கிறது கிலி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli will return to strengthen Bangalore's campaign when they take on Mumbai in the 12th game of IPL 2017 in Bangalore. Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his shoulder. However, the the kamaal Kohli has been declared fit and will look to boost the confidence of his team, who lost two out of the 3 matches they have played so far in his absence.