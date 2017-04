2 வருஷமாக இல்லாமல் திடீரென பழைய பன்னீர்செல்வமாக மாறியது எப்படி.. யுவராஜ்சிங் கூறியது இதுதான்- வீடியோ

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Yuvraj Singh opens up on his blistering fastest 50. Yuvraj Singh slammed a 62 on 27 balls, which included seven boundaries and three sixes. This was also his fastest IPL fifty till date. The southpaw said, these days he bats with a free mind. He said, “When I walked out to bat, I just told Henriques that I am going to take a few balls and then go for my shots.