"கோச்" இவர்தான்.. .ஆனால் இவர் சொல்லப் போற "அட்வைஸ்" எதுவும் இவரோடது இல்லை!!

English summary

Lakshmipathy Balaji, who once was one of the key player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack, is now the bowling coach of the franchise. Balaji is very much aware of the truth that his post was decorated by bowling legend Wasim Akram. L Balaji After arriving in Kolkata to attend the KKR preparatory camp at Eden Gardens, the 35-year-old former Indian pacer said,"I am very much aware of the fact that Akram was KKR bowling coach. As a bowler, I also had taken his several classes in the previous leagues. It was my pleasure that I could attend his teachings on bowling and tried to apply those in my bowling while playing.”