ஐபிஎல் ஹீரோ சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ்.. 10வது பிறந்த நாளை பந்தாவாக கொண்டாடிய நெட்டிசன்கள்

#10SuperYearsOfCSK Champions are not created , they are evolved and this is the best part of evolution! @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/hAmYrfFrAb

#10SuperYearsOfCSK These tweets making me to realize, 2 years or 20 years gap, love and passion towards @ChennaiIPL will never change🤣

If only @msdhoni could see the love for him and @ChennaiIPL in Social Media 💛💛 #10SuperYearsOfCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/UJdit2dsfF

English summary

It has been exactly 10 years that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their first ever match in IPL 2008 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. As the Chennai-based franchise complete 10 years in IPL, fans flocked twitter to wish and celebrate the '10 super years of CSK'.