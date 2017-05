உங்களைவிட நாங்க பெட்டர்.. பஞ்சாப் அணி வெற்றிக்காக மீடியாக்களை வம்பிழுத்த சேவாக்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Really proud of the boys for a grt victory.Our spinners spun ball better than few media people spin stories.Picture abhi baaki hai #KXIPvKKR

English summary

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) mentor Virender Sehwag was happy with his team's "great victory" against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 and while praising the side's spinners he took a dig at "few media people".