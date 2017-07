அடடா.. மகளிர் ஒருநாள் கிரிக்கெட்டில் இந்தியாவின் மித்தாலிராஜ் உலக சாதனை!

Cricket

India captain Mithali Raj created history on Wednesday when she became the leading run-scorer in women's One Day International cricket. She achieved the feat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match at Bristol. Mithali became the first ever woman cricketer to touch the 6,000 ODI runs mark.