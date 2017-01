தந்தைக்கு மாரடைப்பு.. பார்க்க விரைந்த முகமது ஷமிக்கு விமானத்தால் ஏற்பட்டது தாமதம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of 💔attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz pic.twitter.com/draot17Dcc

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 16:54 [IST]

English summary

Team India's strike pacer Mohammed Shami rushed from Bengaluru to New Delhi after his father suffered heart attack on Thursday (Jan 5).