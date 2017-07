தலைவா... டோணி பிறந்த நாளை திருவிழா போல கொண்டாடும் ரசிகர்கள் #HappyBirthdayMSD

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Ok lions! Here we go! #HBDThalaMSD pic.twitter.com/O6ZF5yNMTz

Still I Don't Know The Exact Reason & Time When I Became To Inspire & Get Additcted To @msdhoni 🤔 #JustHappened ❤ #HBDThalaMSD 🚁 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/phz3TV7hnH

English summary

Veteran India cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 36-years-old and fans took to Twitter to wish one of the most popular sportsperson in India.