இப்படியா அடி வாங்குவீங்க, குடிச்ச பாலெல்லாம் ரத்தமா வருதே.. இந்த மாதிரி புலம்புறாரே இம்ரான் கான்!

English summary

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it's painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight, says Imran Khan, "Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing" he added.