சாம்பியன்ஸ் டிராபி: இந்தியாவுக்கு எதிராக அடித்து தூள் கிளப்புவேன்.. பாகிஸ்தான் வீரர் சூளுரை

Middle-order Batsman Haris Sohail​ is delighted on his return to the national team for #CT17 . We wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/8mdUwSMUD0

English summary

Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who has been included in the Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad as replacement for unfit Umar Akmal, has insisted that he is ready to give his all in the tournament opener against arch-rivals India.