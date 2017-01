தேசிய கீதம் இசைத்தபோது ஹாயாக சூயிங்கம் சாப்பிட்ட இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்.. நெட்டிசன்கள் கொந்தளிப்பு

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Dear #parvezrasool , strength to win a medal in last 8 sec's come from here and not from chewing gum. pic.twitter.com/AJ0OrSct2o

What a shame to see Parvez Rasool refuse to sing National Anthem in Kanpur.Chewing gum instead.Doesn't deserve the national cap. @war_echo ?

Seems like that chewing gum is more important for Parvez Rasool than our national anthem.

DISAPPOINTED to see Parvez Rasool standing at ease & chewing gum during national anthem. Can wear India jersey, can't sing anthem? #INDvENG

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2017, 14:17 [IST]

English summary

During the first T20I between India and England at Kanpur, Parvez Rasoo drew criticism from many on social media for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.