கிரிக்கெட்டிலும் மன்மோகன் சிங், சோனியா காந்தி... அவர்கள் யார் தெரியுமா?

O please not again... 😒😒😑 We don't want Manmohan singh (😬) in Indian cricket.. We already have one in politics.. Ravi Shastri

Making Ravi Shastri head coach was Virat Kohli's wish from Day1 A Manmohan Singh to Kohli's Sonia Gandhi, Ravi Shastri is as useless as MMS

Ravi Shastri To Apply For Team India's Head Coach Position. Team India Ready To Get Its Manmohan Singh. RT If You Don't Want Him. pic.twitter.com/wgIPRzZqAf

English summary

After news of Shastri wanting to apply for the high-profile position became public, cricket fans compared him to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was accused by detractors of remaining silent on key issues during his 10-year tenure as the country's leader.