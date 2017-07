சாஸ்திரி, டிராவிட், ஜாகீர் கான்.. மும்மூர்த்திகள் கையில் இந்தியா.. கீர்த்தி கிடைச்சா சரி!

Cricket

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 14:35 [IST]

English summary

Is there a common character thread between Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan - the three men entrusted to guide the Indian cricket team till the 2019 World Cup. Can they transform themselves into a motivating group when India touch tough shores soon? Before finding an answer we need to know the basic nature of them.