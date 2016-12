ஆர். அஸ்வின் 2வது முறையாக அப்பா ஆனார்... மனைவி பிரீத்திக்கு பெண் குழந்தை பிறந்தது!

இந்திய சுழற்பந்து வீச்சாளர் ஆர். அஸ்வினின் மனைவி பிரீத்தி அஸ்வினுக்கு அழகிய பெண் குழந்தை பிறந்துள்ளது. இது அஸ்வின் தம்பதிக்கு 2வது குழந்தையாகும்.

She arrived the next day. We Didn't want to steal Appas 'Cricketer of the Year' moment, so telling you guys now.

I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story.

I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk👩‍👧

English summary

The outgoing year 2016 had another moment of joy for India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who had a remarkable year in his cricketing career, became father of a second child as his wife Prithi Ashwin gave birth to a baby girl. The couple were blessed with the baby girl of Decemeber 21, a day after India defeated England at Chennai in the fifth and final Test match.