சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் மட்டும் இந்நேரம் இருந்திருந்தா...! #IndvsPak #CT17Final

Even Sachin Tendulkar would've given his wicket to Save #Pandya 's Run Out. #Jadeja Didn't. #IndvsPak #CT17Final

My best performance of #CT2017 is the wicket of Hardik Pandya~ Ravindra Jadeja.(2017) #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/x7Ij2GEXch

English summary

Twitteratis troll Ravindra Jadeja that, if it is Sachin Tendulkar, he would have surely given his wicket for Pandya