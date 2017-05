இன்று பர்த்டே கொண்டாடும் இந்த கியூட் குட்டிப் பாப்பா யார் தெரிகிறதா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

@ImRaina HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GRACIA🎂🎉❤😍💝💝😘😘🎉💞💞 ANGEL OF OUR LIFE 😍 We All LOVE YOU PRINCESS❤❤❤😘😘 God Bless You GRACIA RAINA💝😇💞😍❤😘 #Love 💋💋💋

One year ago you came into our life and brought with you so much sunshine and joy! Happy Birthday Gracia! #HappyBirthday #GraciaTurns1 ❤️🎉🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/kzwu9iLNvS

English summary

Suresh Raina finally had a reason to smile on Monday as he celebrated daughter Gracia’s first birthday. Raina wrote in Twitter, “One year ago you came into our life and brought with you so much sunshine and joy! Happy Birthday Gracia!