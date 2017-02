ரெய்னா அடித்த அடேங்கப்பா சிக்சர்.. ஸ்டேடியத்தில் அமர்ந்திருந்த சிறுவன் காயம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

A 6 year old boy was injured by a six hot by Suresh Raina. The fan was sitting in the stands of M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the final of T20 series between India and England, was injured when a six off Suresh Raina's bat hit him, but returned to watch the remaining match after he was treated at a medical centre at the venue. Satish was injured after one of Raina's sixes landed on his left thigh.