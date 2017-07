கர்வம் தலைக்கேறிவிட்டதா?: மித்தாலி ராஜ் யாரென்று கூட கோஹ்லிக்கு தெரியாதாம்!

Cricket

Veera Kumar



Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated his women’s cricket counterpart Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-scorer and alsoscaling the 6000 ODI run mark in One-Day Internationals (ODI). But, Virat in his excitement made a mistake of using the picture of the Poonam Raut who scored a century against Australia yesterday in the ICC Women’s World Cup. Even though Virat did not realize the fault the online community was quick enough to point out the mistake.