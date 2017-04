டக்கோ, சென்ச்சுரியோ தல, தல தான்டா #WestandBydhoni

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

#WeStandByDhoni just 1year for thala Dhoni to be back in CSK pic.twitter.com/An2KdxRURQ

Plz MSD leave RPS , Then only goenka will understand the value of legend. #westandbydhoni MSD😍😘

#WeStandByDhoni no need to play under #RPS anymore where the owner don't know how to respect a lagend. pic.twitter.com/C6UlcdyFgX

#WestandBydhoni ... Score duck or century we r with u...we r fan of Mahendra singh dhoni...we support him in both good and bad time....

Story first published: Saturday, April 15, 2017, 17:04 [IST]



Fans took to twitter to show that whether Dhoni is in form or not they stand with the legend.