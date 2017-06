பாக். வெற்றியை கொண்டாடிய காஷ்மீர் பிரிவினைவாதி.. நறுக்கென கொட்டிய கம்பீர்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing

English summary

Gautam Gambhir had a suggestion for Kashmir separatist, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq. A suggestion ‪@MirwaizKashmir‬ why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing, Gambhir said in a tweet.