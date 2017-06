தொடர்ந்து 7 சர்வதேச அரைசதங்கள்.. இந்திய கேப்டன் மிதாலி ராஜ் வெற்றி ரகசியம் இதுதான்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

We caught up with @M_Raj03 to find out what she thinks about her #MithaliRaj emoji and what she was reading before going in to bat today! 📚 pic.twitter.com/2bORKDtYdf

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 5:02 [IST]

Indian captain Mithali Raj smashed a brilliant 71 off 84 balls to guide her team to a stirring win against hosts England in their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 opening game.India scored 281 in 50 overs for the loss of 3 wickets, but images of Raj reading a book just before her coming into the middle to start her innings went viral over social media.