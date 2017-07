கோப்பையுடன் வாங்க.. இந்திய மகளிர் அணிக்கு வாழ்த்துக் கூறிய பிரதமர் மோடி

Cricket

Karthikeyan

As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 23) wished the women's cricket team before the start of the final of ICC Women's World Cup and said he joined the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best.