யுவராஜ்சிங்கிற்கு என்னவாயிற்று? தவறான ஜெர்சியை அணிந்து களமிறங்கியதால் குழப்பம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

When you have to play against WI but the laundry guy doesn't deliver your jersey on time😀 *Yuvraj wore #CT17 jersey during 2nd #INDvWI ODI* pic.twitter.com/2G2VvU9uqh

English summary

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh who is suffering a bad form came into spotlight for wearing Champions Trophy jersey during the match with West Indies. The left hander could only manage to score 14 runs from 10 balls before he got an edge off Windies skipper Jason Holder and was caught behind by Shai Hope.