ஜாகிர் கானுக்கும், பாலிவுட் நடிகை சகரிகாவுக்கும் விரைவில் டும் டும் டும் !

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX

Story first published: Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 1:41 [IST]

English summary

Former India pacer and captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise Zaheer Khan on Monday (April 24) took to Twitter to announce his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.