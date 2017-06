அப்படி கேளு சபாசு.. மித்தாலி ராஜுக்கு சானியா மிர்ஸா ஆதரவு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza applauded the skipper of India’s Women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj on social media platform, Twitter. Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tagged Mithali in her tweet and mentioned that the latter absolutely killed it with her reply. The 34-year-old cricketer took to her own Twitter handle and replied to Mirza’s tweet equally well.