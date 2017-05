உலக கோப்பை வாள்வீச்சு போட்டியில் தமிழக வீராங்கனை தங்க பதக்கம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

India's C A Bhavani Devi has won the gold medal in the sabre event of the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik in Iceland. In the final on Saturday (May 27), she beat Sarah Jane Hampson of Great Britain 15-13 on points, said a press note here.The Chennai woman had beaten another British fencer Jessica Corby 15-11 in the semifinal.