கலாம்...கலாம்... சலாம்...சலாம்.... வைரமுத்துவின் வரிகளில் அப்துல் கலாமுக்கான பாடல்

Tamilnadu

Lakshmi Priya

English summary

On account of the late president of India Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam’s 2nd death anniversary, a video song has been made about the great man. This song has been composed by popular music director Ghibran, penned by the legendary ‘Kaviperarasu’ Vairamuthu and directed by Vasanth.