கன்னடர் என்பதால் ரஜினி அரசியலுக்கு வருவதை எதிர்ப்பது இனவெறி: வி.சிறுத்தைகள் நிர்வாகி சீற்றம்

We should not allow Charismatic authority to override rational authority guaranteed by our constitution @superstarrajini

No body has the right to oppose @superstarrajini 's entry in to politics. Abusing his Kannada origin is nothing but racism

English summary

No body has the right to oppose Rajini's entry in to politics. Abusing his Kannada origin is nothing but racism, says Viduthalai Siruthaigal Party leader Ravikumar.