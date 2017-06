வேளச்சேரியில் களைகட்டும் மத்திய அரசின் சாதனை கண்காட்சி.. மோடியுடன் செல்ஃபி எடுக்க ஏற்பாடு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

#Chennai : People take selfies digitally with portrait of PM Modi at DAVP exhibition 'Saath Hai, Vishvaas Hai, Ho Raha, VikaasHai'. pic.twitter.com/U7P4iqKyZx

Visiting the stalls at DAVP exhibition in #Chennai . Interesting presentation on Making of Developed India. #3yearsofModiGovt pic.twitter.com/AwFWj9YJCM

English summary

Union minister venkaiah Naidu visited the stall at DVAP exhibition at chennai and appreciated the interesting presentation on Making of Developed India