கன்னையாகுமாருக்கு எதிரான தேசதுரோக வழக்கு.. நிரூபிக்க முடியாத டெல்லி போலீஸ்!

கன்னையாகுமாருக்கு எதிரான தேசதுரோக புகாரை டெல்லி போலீசாரால் நிரூபிக்க முடியவில்லை என கூறப்படுகிறது.

English summary

Kanaihya Kumar is likely to get a clean chit in the sedition case which was filed against him by the Delhi police. A case was filed against Kumar after it was alleged that he had raised anti-India slogans during at an event in JNU to mark the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was sentenced to death in the Parliament attack case.