சன்டிவியின் நட்சத்திர கபடி... கலந்து கட்டி அடித்த தெய்வமகள் காயத்ரி டீம்

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 14:00 [IST]

English summary

Deivamagal team won the Star Kabadi on Sun TV. Sun TV present entertaining TV reality show Natchathira Kabaddi Kabaddi Challenge is having 2 teams for the Kabaddi Program Deivamagal and Keladi Kanmani.