இன்று நீதிமன்றத்தில் ஆஜர்.. திலீப்புக்கு கிடைக்கப்போவது ஜெயிலா, பெயிலா?

Tamilnadu

Kalai Mathi

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 9:26 [IST]

English summary

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly on Friday would consider the bail application of Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the actress attack case.The actor would be produced before the court Friday morning as his 48-hour custody period ends at 11 am.