கூவத்தூரில் விளையாடிய பெரும் பணம்.. சிபிஐ விசாரிக்க திமுக வழக்கு!

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 11:48 [IST]

English summary

DMK seeks CBI probe into TV channels allegations that they were bought money for support trust vote to Edapadi Palanisamy. DMK party approached the Madras high court on today demanding that chief minister EK Palaniswami’s trust vote in the state assembly be declared null and void.