ஸ்டாலினுக்கு சுஷ்மா டுவிட்டரில் பதில்... மாறும் அரசியல் தலைவர்களின் அணுகுமுறை!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Thiru Stalin - Rest assured. We will look after each and every Indian national there. @mkstalin

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:30 [IST]

English summary

Union minister Sushma Swaraj reply to Stalin's request about NRIs safet in qatar as "Thiru Stalin - Rest assured. We will look after each and every Indian national there. "