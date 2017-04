அன்னிய செலவாணி மோசடி வழக்கு.. கார்த்தி சிதம்பரத்திற்கு அமலாக்கத்துறை நோட்டீஸ்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show cause notice to Karti P Chidambaram in a case relating to FEMA violation to the tune of RS 2,262 crore. The ED also served notices to Advantage Strategic Consulting of Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions in the sale of Vasan shares to overseas investors.