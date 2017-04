சென்னையில் விவசாயிகளுக்கான இளைஞர்கள் போராட்டம்... உயர் நீதிமன்றம் அனுமதி!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Chennai High Court has issued an interim order allowing youth to organize protest in support of farmers. Petition filed by advocates Suresh and Naga Saila on behalf of Chandramohan was heard by justice Ramesh on emergency basis. Interim order allows the gathering up to 5000 people in Pandeshwaram near Avadi. Bench headed by Justice Duraisamy is hearing the petition today.