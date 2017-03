மைல் கற்களில் இந்தி எழுத்து: தி.மு.க., பா.ம.க எதிர்ப்பு

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Friday, March 31, 2017, 7:15 [IST]

English summary

Taking offence to English language being replaced with Hindi on highway markers, M K Stalin has threatened the centre of a new anti-Hindi movement. Deeming the move an attempt by the centre to push Hindi in Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin claimed that the centre was pushing Hindi through the backdoor in Tamil Nadu.