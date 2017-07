புதிய பிரபஞ்சத் தொகுப்பைக் கண்டுபிடித்து அதற்கு சரஸ்வதி என்று பெயரிட்ட இந்திய விஞ்ஞானிகள் #Saraswati

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

Indian astronomers discover supercluster of galaxies- as big as 20 mn billion suns- which they named #Saraswati , says Pune-based IUCAA pic.twitter.com/p6nXk0aGbM

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 10:33 [IST]

English summary

In a significant discovery, a team of Indian astronomers have identified a previously unknown, extremely large supercluster of galaxies located in the direction of constellation Pisces.