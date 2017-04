என் கணவர் என்னிடம் உண்மையாக இல்லை - கார்த்திக் மீது மைனா நந்தினி புகார்

என் கணவரை நான் உண்மையாக நேசித்தேன். ஆனால், அவர் எனக்கு உண்மையாக இல்லை என்று மைனா நந்தினி கூறியுள்ளார்.

English summary

Nandhini has alleged that her husband took money from many people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. She came to know about her husband’s shady dealings when people who were duped by him started creating problems for her, asking for their money.