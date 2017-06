நல்ல செய்தி.. சென்னையில் இன்று முதல் ஜில்லுன்னு பெய்யப் போகுது தென்மேற்கு பருவமழை !

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 22:33 [IST]

English summary

Monsoon is likely to be active over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mumbai will witness light rains on June 6 while hot and dry weather in the national capital Delhi. Here is the weather forecast of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 6.