Exclusive: ஒரு கோடி பேருடன் டிடிவி தினகரனுக்கு தமிழகத்தில் பிரமாண்ட வரவேற்பு.. நாஞ்சில் சம்பத் நச்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 16:34 [IST]

English summary

ADMK Amma team spokes person Nanjil Sampath express happy about TTV Dinakaran bail. He said one crore admk persons warm welcome for Dinakaran. A Delhi court today granted bail to AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran , who was arrested for trying to bribe Election Commission official to get the party's two leaves symbol.