திருப்பூர் அரசு கல்லூரி அருகே உள்ள மதுபானக் கடையை மூடுங்கள்... மக்கள் ஆவேசம்

திருப்பூர் தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலையில் உள்ள மதுபானக் கடையை அகற்ற வேண்டும் என்று பொதுமக்கள் கோரியுள்ளனர்.

English summary

Sc directed to close the liquor shops in NH. As per order most of the shops were closed on April 1. But the shop near the NH in Thiruppur has not closed yet. people demands to close it.