கருணாநிதி வைர விழா... ராகுல் வருகை உறுதி!... லாலு வரவில்லையாம்!

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on account of party Supremo M Karunanidhi's 94th birthday is all set to be held on Saturday. The DMK has invited almost all parties expect the BJP. While leaders like Nitesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury are expected to be part of the event, Lalu Prasad Yadav who had confirmed his attendance is likely to miss the event owing to ill-health.