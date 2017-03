ரூ 50ல் சேமிப்பு கணக்கு… இருக்கவே இருக்கு போஸ்ட் ஆபீஸ், இனி கொள்ளைக்கார வங்கி எதுக்கு?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Postal Savings account can be opened for fifty Rupees with the same amount of minimum balance. Money can be deposited and withdrawn in any of the 1.55 lakhs post offices across India. Also, post office ATM card comes for no initial or annual charges which can be used as many times with no fee in Postal ATMs. For emergency purposes same ATM card may be used in any of the bank’s ATMs for additional fee charged by respective Bank. Knowing the Savings account detail from their website, contacted Post Office General of Tamil Nadu Western Region, Sharda Sampath and she confirmed about the Post office Savings account. She further directed to Asst.Director for Business Development and Technology P.Arumugam who added more details.