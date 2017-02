ஆளுநர் முன்பு இப்போது இரண்டே ஆப்ஷன்தான்.. என்ன செய்யப் போகிறார் ராவ்?

ஓ.பி.எஸ், சசிகலா விவகாரத்தில் தமிழக ஆளுநர் முன்பு தற்போது இரண்டே ஆப்ஷன்கள்தான் உள்ளன.

English summary

The turmoil in Tamil Nadu continues with the Governor yet to take a decision on the future of the government. After both O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan meeting the Governor a report was sent to the centre. The Governor is also believed to have sought a legal opinion on how to proceed with the matter. In this case the Governor will have to take a call on whether to invite Sasikala to form the government or permit OPS to prove his majority on the floor of the house.