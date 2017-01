போலீஸ் தடியடி.. முதல்வரிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன், பிரதமருக்கு தகவல் கொடுத்துள்ளேன்: கமல்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Spoke to the Honrbl.CM of TN. The looming question has been asked of him. He will answer soon. They're eager to satisfy you. Stay calm

A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes , Why preempt with police action ?

English summary

None can take away your rights. Pls. stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching & will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm, says Kamal Hassan.