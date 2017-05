அதிமுகவை பாஜக அடை காத்துக் கொண்டிருப்பது இதற்குத்தான்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

BJP needs AIADMK in its kitty for the Presidential polls 2017. The BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5.32 lakh in the electoral college. This is short by 17,500 of the half way mark. If the BJP gets the support of the BJD and the AIADMK, then the vote value would go up to 6,28,195. The vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President in the electoral college.