தமிழக சட்டப்பேரவை ஜூன் 14ஆம் தேதி கூடுகிறது

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 13:30 [IST]

English summary

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet for its next session on June 14. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has 'summoned' the Assembly to meet at 10 AM on June 14, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary (in-charge) K Boopathy said in a release.