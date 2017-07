வேற லெவல்ல வர்றோம்.. இது நெருப்புடா.. ஆட்டைக்கு ரெடியா! #DoubleTheGethu

Tamilnadu

Sutha

Our #vbveerans are all set in the bus. Tirunelveli...here we come! #vbthiruvallurveerans #modhareadyya Thank u @malolanr for this picture ! pic.twitter.com/gQveBKtClG

Our coach Robin Singh is all set for his flight from Chennai and we can't wait to get started #TNPL #KaraikudiKaalai #DoubleTheGethu pic.twitter.com/6mVnWYZkF4

A special thanks to @MusicThaman for officially launching our new logo! #Aattaikkureadya #TNPL #MaduraiSuperGiant pic.twitter.com/RkHmr6yWHJ

Practice does not make perfect. Only perfect practice makes perfect. #NammaMakkas at their best while gearing up for their first match! pic.twitter.com/j1orephG9G

. @HaydosTweets imitates some of the top cricketers style of play. Watch here.. #DoubleTheGethu #CricketThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/U4kvlKRwuH

English summary

Fans and the teams are gearing up for the season two of the famous TNPL 2017 today. 8 teams are participating in the event which will have 32 matches.